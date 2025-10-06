Iran hangs nine convicted jihadists: judiciary

TEHRAN: Iran has executed nine men convicted of plotting to carry out attacks inside the country in 2018 on behalf of the Islamic State group, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

“The death sentences of nine members of the terrorist group Daesh were carried out after confirmation by Iran’s Supreme Court,“ the judiciary’s Mizan Online news outlet reported, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

They “had planned to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians in Iran”, it added.

The nine were arrested following a deadly clash with a Revolutionary Guards patrol on Iran’s western border in January 2018.

“This terrorist cell intended to infiltrate Iran and conduct simultaneous attacks in border and central cities,“ Mizan quoted Guards ground forces commander General Mohammad Pakpour as saying at the time.

Guards units, supported by intelligence officers, tracked the suspects down and captured them in a deadly exchange of fire in the western mountains in which three officers were killed.

“Some of the terrorists blew themselves up with suicide vests,“ Pakpour said. “Three of our forces were martyred during the operation.”

Equipment seized included machine guns, grenades, thermal cameras and large stockpiles of ammunition.

Judicial officials said the men were charged with waging war against God -- a capital offence in Iran -- through armed rebellion, terrorism and illegal possession of military weapons.

“The defendants were given a fair trial with legal representation and were sentenced based on evidence, confessions and witness testimonies,“ Mizan said.

The Tehran Revolutionary Court handed down the death sentences, which were later upheld by the Supreme Court.

“The judiciary’s resolve to confront terrorism remains firm,“ Mizan said.

Shiite-dominated Iran is a major target for the Sunni extremists of IS. Iran regularly announces arrests of suspected IS members accused of plotting attacks.

On Sunday, police said they had detained 13 suspected members of the group in coordinated raids across four provinces.

Last month, Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel.

Iran is the world’s second most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.