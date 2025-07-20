Iran nuclear talks with European powers set for next week

DUBAI: Iran, Britain, France, and Germany have agreed to hold discussions on Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The report follows warnings from the three European nations that failure to resume negotiations could lead to the reimposition of international sanctions on Iran.

“The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks. The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalised,“ Tasnim reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The potential talks come as tensions over Iran’s nuclear activities remain high. The European powers have repeatedly urged Tehran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which the U.S. abandoned in 2018. - Reuters