Iran offers nuclear curbs for sanctions relief in Guardian op-ed

LONDON: Iran has declared its willingness to accept limitations on its nuclear programme and uranium enrichment restrictions in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a Sunday op-ed for The Guardian that Tehran stands ready to establish a realistic and lasting agreement involving ironclad oversight mechanisms.

He specifically addressed the E3 group of nations comprising France, Germany and the United Kingdom who are engaged in nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Araghchi issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of failing to seize this fleeting diplomatic opportunity for regional and global stability.

The European powers triggered a snapback mechanism at August’s end to reimpose United Nations sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance with decade-old nuclear commitments.

This mechanism provides a one-month negotiation window before sanctions officially resume against Iran.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas recently met with Araghchi to pursue a negotiated resolution to the current standoff.

The original 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under Barack Obama provided sanctions relief in exchange for Iran scaling back its nuclear activities significantly.

Former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from this agreement during his first term and imposed comprehensive sanctions including on Iranian oil importers.

Western nations consistently accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons development despite Tehran’s persistent denials of such intentions.

Iran maintains its nuclear programme serves purely civilian purposes and defends its right to peaceful nuclear energy. – AFP