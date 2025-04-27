TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the full mobilisation of resources to manage the aftermath of a powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, which left 25 people dead, six missing, and more than 1,100 injured, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a statement, Pezeshkian directed Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni to control the critical situation, ensure the area’s security, and expedite reconstruction efforts to reopen the strategic port.

The president had earlier contacted Momeni, who is currently on site, to receive updates on rescue and recovery operations.

Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the situation is under control, with firefighters having contained a significant portion of the blaze. She added that around 20 per cent of the fire remains active, with efforts ongoing to fully extinguish it.

Mohajerani said 1,139 individuals sought medical treatment following the explosion, with several critically injured patients airlifted to Shiraz and Larestan for further care.

Minister of Health and Medical Education Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi said immediate measures taken after the blast, including the procurement of blood supplies, medical equipment, and the activation of emergency treatment facilities, helped stabilise the situation.

He said various ministries stand ready to transfer patients to other provinces if necessary to ensure continued treatment.

Meanwhile, Head of the Red Crescent Society Pir-Hossein Kolivand reported that 300 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in Bandar Abbas, with many expected to be discharged soon.

Kolivand said search and rescue operations at Shahid Rajaee Port are ongoing, while some of the severely injured have been transferred to Tehran for specialised medical care.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, caused extensive damage to parts of the port, although officials earlier said customs and operational systems had avoided serious disruption.