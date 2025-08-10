Iraq cracks down on pro-Iran faction after deadly Baghdad clash

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi government has taken a firmer stance against the pro-Iran Hezbollah Brigades following a deadly clash in Baghdad.

Authorities announced that some members will face trial while others have been stripped of their military commands.

The move comes after an attack on a government office in southern Baghdad last month left three dead, including a policeman.

The Hezbollah Brigades, part of the Hashed al-Shaabi force, were accused of orchestrating the assault.

Originally trained by Iran to fight against the Islamic State group, the faction has often acted independently.

Over a dozen suspects were detained in connection with the July 27 attack on an agriculture ministry office.

The government stated that those involved were fighters from the Hezbollah Brigades linked to Hashed al-Shaabi regiments 45 and 46.

The attack was allegedly led by the former director of the ministry office.

Authorities accused the ringleader of corruption and falsifying documents to seize farmland unlawfully.

The government condemned the lack of discipline within the Hashed al-Shaabi and armed factions disregarding military protocols.

Commanders of regiments 45 and 46 were dismissed, with all implicated individuals set for prosecution.

A security official revealed that 25 people, including fighters and the ex-ministry head, will stand trial.

The Hezbollah Brigades claim many detainees had no involvement in the clash.

The case highlights tensions over a proposed law formalising the Hashed al-Shaabi’s role in Iraq.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the law could entrench Iranian influence through armed factions.

Formed in 2014 to combat IS, the Hashed now boasts over 200,000 fighters and holds significant political power. - AFP