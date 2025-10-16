Israel and Egypt prepare to open Rafah crossing for Gaza movement

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military aid agency COGAT confirmed ongoing preparations with Egypt to open the major Rafah border crossing with Gaza for the movement of people.

The exact opening date for the Rafah crossing will be announced at a later stage.

Israel had previously warned it might keep Rafah closed and reduce aid into the Palestinian enclave over Hamas returning dead hostages’ bodies too slowly.

This situation highlighted risks to the ceasefire that ended two years of devastating war and secured the release of all living hostages held by Hamas.

COGAT, the Israeli military division overseeing aid flows into Gaza, stated humanitarian aid continues entering via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel and other crossings.

The agency emphasised that humanitarian aid will not pass through the Rafah crossing under any circumstances.

COGAT clarified this arrangement was never agreed upon at any stage in their statement to Reuters.

Two sources had informed Reuters on Wednesday that the Rafah crossing was expected to open for people on Thursday. – Reuters