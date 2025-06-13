Israel army chief warns of Iranian response

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army chief said the military’s strikes against Iran on Friday may not achieve “absolute success” and warned citizens to brace for likely retaliation from the Islamic republic.

“I can’t promise absolute success -- the Iranian regime will attempt to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different to what we are used to,“ Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said, while calling the strikes on Iran a “historic campaign unlike any other”.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel was at a “critical juncture” in its campaign against Iran.

“This is a defining moment in the history of the State of Israel and in the history of the Jewish people,“ Katz said in a statement.

“Iran is more determined than ever to realise its vision of destroying Israel.

“We are now at a critical juncture. If we miss it, we will have no way to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons that will endanger our very own existence,“ he said.