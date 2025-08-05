Israel considers full Gaza takeover as ceasefire talks collapse

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israel’s cabinet is reportedly considering a full military takeover of Gaza, reversing its 2005 withdrawal, as ceasefire negotiations with Hamas collapse.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favours expanding the offensive to seize the entire enclave, according to Israeli Channel 12.

A senior Israeli source confirmed that increased military action is being weighed after indirect talks with Hamas failed.

The move would mark a dramatic shift from Israel’s 2005 disengagement, which right-wing factions blame for Hamas’s rise to power.

The potential full-scale occupation raises questions over whether Israel intends a prolonged presence or a short-term operation to dismantle Hamas and recover hostages.

The current coalition government, among Israel’s most right-wing, includes parties advocating annexation of Gaza and the West Bank.

However, the military has resisted long-term governance plans, citing manpower strains from prolonged mobilisation.

The war, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis, has devastated Gaza, with Palestinian authorities reporting over 60,000 dead and widespread famine.

International pressure for a ceasefire is mounting, with several European nations threatening to recognise Palestinian statehood next month if hostilities continue.

Inside Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 13 Palestinians on Tuesday, including aid seekers near Rafah.

Israeli tanks advanced into central Gaza, though it remains unclear if this signals a broader offensive.

Palestinians in remaining unoccupied areas fear further displacement. “Where would we go, into the sea? This is a death sentence,“ said Abu Jehad, a Gaza resident.

A Palestinian official close to negotiations suggested Israel’s threats aim to pressure Hamas, but the group insists on a full withdrawal. Meanwhile, limited aid, including chocolates and biscuits, entered Gaza, with hopes for more essential supplies.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly working on an end-war plan, but Israeli officials also discuss annexation.

Earlier ceasefire talks in Doha, proposing a 60-day truce and hostage exchange, collapsed. The military is expected to propose expanding operations into unentered Gaza zones. - Reuters