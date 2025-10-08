Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla boats carrying medical supplies

CAIRO: Organisers of a new Gaza-bound aid flotilla reported that Israeli forces intercepted at least three of their boats on Wednesday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla announced on social media that three vessels were attacked and illegally intercepted by the Israeli military early in the morning.

These interceptions occurred approximately 220 kilometres off the coast of Gaza according to the activist group.

Another ship carrying more than 90 journalists, doctors and activists was also reportedly under attack during the incident.

The flotilla organisers claimed that crew members on one vessel were being illegally abducted by Israeli forces.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed intercepting boats attempting to enter waters under its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The ministry described the attempt to breach the naval blockade as futile and said it ended without success.

All intercepted vessels and their passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port according to official statements.

Israeli authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe and in good health following the interceptions.

The passengers are expected to be deported promptly according to the Israeli foreign ministry.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition stated the boats carried vital aid worth over 110,000 US dollars.

This aid included medicines, respiratory equipment and nutritional supplies destined for Gaza’s hospitals.

Israel has blocked several international aid flotillas from reaching Gaza in recent months.

The United Nations has confirmed that famine conditions have set in throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israeli naval forces stopped another Global Sumud Flotilla last week involving around 45 vessels.

That earlier flotilla carried politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The previous interception drew mass protests across European cities according to reports.

Hamas condemned the current interception as a crime of piracy and maritime terrorism.

The group’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands joined pro-Palestinian demonstrations worldwide last weekend.

Protesters demanded an immediate end to the war and release of activists from the previous flotilla.

Palestinian militants’ October 7 attack resulted in 1,219 deaths according to Israeli figures.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,160 people according to local health authorities.

The United Nations considers these casualty figures from the Hamas-run territory as credible.

The data indicates that over half of the dead are women and children though it doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. – AFP