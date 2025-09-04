Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen amid ongoing Houthi attacks

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen which triggered warning sirens across multiple Israeli regions.

Houthi forces controlling most of Yemen have consistently targeted Israel and Red Sea shipping routes since Israel’s Gaza war began in October 2023, significantly disrupting global trade patterns.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones launched by the Houthis have either been intercepted by defence systems or failed to reach their intended targets.

Israel has conducted numerous retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled territories within Yemen in response to these ongoing attacks. – Reuters