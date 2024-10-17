Israel issues new evacuation call for east Lebanon’s Bekaa region

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Thursday ordered residents to leave part of the Bekaa region, a Hezbollah stronghold in east Lebanon, warning Israeli forces would again target the area.

“Urgent warning to the residents of the Bekaa region, specifically those located in the building marked on the map in the Tamnine area,“ military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. “You are located near facilities and interests that belong to Hezbollah, which will be targeted by the Defense Forces (army) in the near future.”

Minutes later Adraee posted a second call for residents of nearby Saraain al-Tahta, also in the Bekaa region, to evacuate as well.