JERUSALEM: The Israeli military issued an evacuation order on Thursday for Palestinians residing in two north Gaza areas ahead of a planned attack.

“To all of the civilians of the Gaza Strip staying in the areas of Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed. This is a preliminary and a final warning... move west immediately toward Gaza City,“ the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

“Due to ongoing terrorist activities and sniper fire against IDF troops in the area, the IDF is intensely operating in the area, any location from which terrorist activity is carried out will be struck,“ he said.

Israel resumed its intense aerial and ground assault across Gaza from March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas that had largely halted fighting in the territory.