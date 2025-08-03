Israel PM shocked by Gaza hostage videos amid truce calls

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his “profound shock” after viewing videos of two hostages held by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, his office stated. The footage, released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, shows Rom Braslavski, 21, and Evyatar David, 24, appearing frail after nearly 22 months in captivity.

Netanyahu spoke with the hostages’ families late Saturday, condemning Hamas for “deliberately starving our hostages” and documenting their suffering “in a cynical and evil manner.” The videos have intensified public pressure on Israel’s government to expedite a hostage release deal. Tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv earlier, demanding immediate action.

The clips reference Gaza’s worsening famine, with UN experts warning of catastrophic humanitarian conditions. Israeli media highlighted the hostages’ plight Sunday, with headlines like “hell in Gaza” and descriptions of David as “malnourished and desperate.” Netanyahu accused Hamas of obstructing aid distribution, insisting Israel facilitates deliveries while blaming militants for Gaza’s crisis.

Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack, 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 presumed dead. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed 60,430 in Gaza, per Hamas-run health ministry data deemed credible by the UN. Overnight, Israeli defenses intercepted a projectile launched from Gaza amid ongoing tensions. - AFP