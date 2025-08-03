Israel PM shocked by Gaza hostage videos as EU demands release

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was in “profound shock” after Hamas released videos showing two emaciated hostages in Gaza.

The European Union also condemned the clips, demanding the immediate release of all remaining captives after nearly 22 months of war.

Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad recently circulated three videos featuring Rom Braslavski, 21, and Evyatar David, 24, both seized during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The footage sparked outrage in Israel, with Netanyahu telling the hostages’ families that efforts to secure their release continue.

Tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv, urging the government to act. The videos depict dire conditions in Gaza, where UN experts warn of famine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the images “appalling” and demanded Hamas disarm and end its rule.

Israel has restricted aid into Gaza, worsening shortages. On Sunday, Gaza’s civil defence reported nine Palestinians killed while waiting for food aid. Israeli attacks elsewhere claimed 10 more lives.

Israeli media highlighted the hostages’ plight, with newspapers showing David as “malnourished, emaciated, and desperate.” Critics accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political survival.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said an Israeli strike hit its Khan Yunis headquarters, killing one staff member.

Meanwhile, Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound drew condemnation from Jordan. - AFP