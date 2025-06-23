Israel power supplier reports damage near ‘strategic’ facility

JERUSALEM: Israel’s state power company reported supply disruptions on Monday after damage near a “strategic infrastructure facility” at an undisclosed location, as Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles.

“Due to damage near a strategic infrastructure facility of the Israel Electric Corporation... disruptions in electricity supply are being reported in several communities in the area,“ the IEC said in a statement, without specifying the cause.

Avraham Rabukhin, head of the grid division for the Tel Aviv and Coastal district, later told AFP that a missile fell near one of the company’s facilities.

Journalists were allowed to film the area of the strike, but under Israel’s military censorship were ordered not to publish any information about the location.

Rabukhin said teams arrived on scene to assess the damage between 15 and 30 minutes after receiving the initial reports.

“In the next half an hour, we connected all the disconnected customers,“ he added.

“It’s very small damage, and we will do our best to do all repairing works.”

Iran launched at least three salvos of missiles at Israel on Monday morning, the Israeli military said. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service reported no casualties.

AFP footage showed an excavator clearing away debris at the site of a missile strike in southern Israel.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13 targeting its missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leaders and security services.

The full extent of the damage from Iran’s attacks on Israel is not known due to military censorship rules, but at least 50 impacts have been acknowledged nationwide and 24 people have died, according to official figures.

Aerial assaults raged between the two foes on Monday, while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.