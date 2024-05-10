Israel prepares for attack on Iran: Reports

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army is gearing up for a large-scale military response against Iran following Tehran conducted a massive missile attack earlier this week in response to the assassinations of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, Anadolu Agency reported Israeli media claimed on Saturday.

It citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli army is preparing a “major and severe retaliation” against Iran.

This follows Iran’s ballistic missiles strike on Israeli military and government installations on Tuesday in response to the assassinations of senior figures in Hezbollah and Hamas resistance groups.

“The army is planning a significant response to Iran’s missile attack, which, while not causing significant damage, cannot go unanswered. The military is preparing for a severe strike,” the media outlet claimed.

The report also indicated that Israel expects support from other countries in the coalition against Iran, as well as continued international coordination.

It added that Israel’s allies, including the US, view Iran as a shared threat.

In a separate report, Anadolu Agency reported Haaretz newspaper said Israel is planning an extensive military campaign against Iran, while also bracing for further missile attacks from Tehran in response to the expected Israeli retaliation.

According to the newspaper, in addition to preparing for action against Iran, the army is stepping up its military onslaught in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Iran launched at least 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel targeted Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sept. 27.

Haniyeh was killed in a strike on his residence during a visit to Tehran in late July.

- Bernama, Anadolu Agency