JERUSALEM, May 12 (Reuters) - Israel's President Isaac Herzog called on the international community to help with its new plan to distribute aid directly to the people of Gaza and cut out Palestinian group Hamas from the process.

“What Israel has offered, in order to prevent Hamas from controlling (humanitarian aid) distribution ... is a new mechanism which will enable the distribution of aid directly to the people of Gaza,“ Herzog said at an event in Berlin.

“We call upon the international community, international NGOs and the UN to study the plan in depth and join us,“ he said, speaking alongside German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who called for the immediate resumption of aid to Gaza which Israel has halted since the beginning of March.