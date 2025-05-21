JERUSALEM: Israel said 93 UN aid trucks entered war-ravaged Gaza on Tuesday, a day after the UN announced it had been cleared to send supplies for the first time since Israel imposed a total blockade on March 2.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said “93 UN trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour for bakeries, food for babies, medical equipment and pharmaceutical drugs were transferred today (Tuesday) via the Kerem Shalom Crossing into the Gaza Strip”.

The announcement came amid international outcry over the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, and as European countries ramped up pressure on Israel to abandon an intensified campaign and let more aid in.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the UN had received permission to send “around 100” trucks of aid into Gaza after nine were authorised the day before.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that the trucks allowed in on Monday were “a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.

The spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres said that “a few dozens” were allowed in on Tuesday, but spoke of difficulties receiving deliveries.

“Today, one of our teams waited several hours for the Israeli green light to... collect the nutrition supplies. Unfortunately, they were not able to bring those supplies into our warehouse,“ Stephane Dujarric said.

“So just to make it clear, while more supplies have come into the Gaza Strip, we have not been able to secure the arrival of those supplies into our warehouses and delivery points.”

The Israeli army stepped up its offensive at the weekend, vowing to defeat Gaza rulers Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.