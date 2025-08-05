Israel to allow merchant-led aid into Gaza amid famine crisis

GAZA: Israel has announced plans to permit a gradual and controlled entry of goods into Gaza through local merchants, aiming to reduce dependence on international aid agencies.

The move comes as global monitors warn of famine spreading across the enclave, worsening conditions for hostages held by Hamas.

Israel’s military agency COGAT confirmed the cabinet-approved mechanism, which will allow basic food supplies, baby food, fruits, vegetables, and hygiene products into Gaza.

“This aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organisations,“ COGAT stated.

However, logistical challenges remain due to widespread destruction in Gaza. Palestinian and UN officials estimate that 600 aid trucks per day are needed to meet humanitarian needs—a figure Israel previously allowed before the war.

Recent images of malnourished Palestinians, including children, have drawn global concern.

A Hamas-released video showing an emaciated Israeli captive further intensified criticism from Western nations. In response, Israel has taken steps to facilitate aid, including temporary ceasefires in certain areas and protected routes for aid convoys.

Hamas has offered to coordinate aid delivery to hostages via the Red Cross, provided Israel permanently opens humanitarian corridors and stops airstrikes during distributions.

Meanwhile, tensions persist over aid distribution methods, with the UN rejecting a U.S.-backed organisation, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), citing neutrality concerns.

The war, triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, has led to over 60,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza health officials. Israel reports 50 hostages still in Gaza, with only 20 believed alive. - Reuters