Israeli authorities release fifth batch of 183 Palestinian prisoners under ceasefire deal

RAMALLAH: Israeli occupation authorities released the fifth batch of Palestinian prisoners, involving 183 individuals, on Saturday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society and the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, the release included 18 individuals serving life sentences, 54 others with long-term sentences, and 111 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society further reported that 42 of the released prisoners are from the West Bank, three from Jerusalem, and 27 from Gaza.

Additionally, seven prisoners serving life sentences were deported outside Palestine, including Ahmed Atiyah Jaafari, Abdel Azim Hassan, Imad Abu Ajamiya, Falah Shehada, Montaser Abu Ghalion, Mansour Abu Aoun, and Youssef Iskafi.

As the release took place, Israeli forces turned the area near Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, into a military zone, preventing families from gathering to welcome their loved ones and firing live ammunition and tear gas at them.

Despite the restrictions, hundreds of Palestinians and relatives of the released prisoners gathered early in the morning at the Mahmoud Darwish Museum in Ramallah to greet the freed detainees, waving Palestinian flags in celebration.

The release marks a significant step in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, with emotions running high as families and supporters celebrate the return of their loved ones.