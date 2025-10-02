Israeli forces intercept Global Sumud Flotilla carrying Gaza aid

JERUSALEM: Israeli naval forces intercepted a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza on Wednesday, ending its latest attempt to break the Israeli blockade of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

The military operation was confirmed by both the flotilla organizers and the Israeli foreign ministry.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involved approximately 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The flotilla had departed Spain last month aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations reports famine conditions have developed.

Around 8:30 pm Gaza time, several vessels including the Alma, Sirius and Adara were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli occupation forces in international waters according to the flotilla statement.

Live streams and communications with several other vessels were lost following the interceptions.

The Israeli foreign ministry posted on social media platform X that several vessels had been safely stopped with passengers being transferred to an Israeli port.

The ministry confirmed Greta Thunberg and her companions were safe and healthy alongside a video showing her retrieving personal belongings.

Earlier warnings had been issued by the Israeli navy against the flotilla entering waters under its blockade.

Both Spain and Italy, which provided naval escorts, had urged the ships to halt before entering Israel’s declared exclusion zone extending 150 nautical miles off Gaza.

The flotilla had resumed its journey on September 15 following a 10-day stop in Tunisia where organizers reported two drone attacks.

Organizers described the Alma being aggressively circled by an Israeli warship before the Sirius experienced similar harassing maneuvers.

The flotilla had previously vowed to continue its aid delivery mission despite what it called Israeli military intimidation tactics.

Turkey’s foreign minister condemned the interception as an act of terrorism constituting serious violation of international law.

Israel had blocked similar flotilla attempts during June and July of this year.

The activist group included Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and French-Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

Spain’s digital transformation minister Oscar Lopez had clearly advised the flotilla not to enter the declared exclusion zone.

Italy similarly urged activists to stop now after its frigate halted at the 150-nautical-mile limit.

Flotilla organizers accused Spain and Italy of attempting to sabotage their humanitarian mission.

South Africa called for utmost restraint and caution against any unilateral actions that could escalate the situation.

Italy and Greece jointly appealed to Israeli authorities to guarantee participant safety and integrity.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated the activists represented no danger or threat to Israel.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed concern the flotilla could jeopardize President Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan. – AFP