Malaysia intensifies diplomatic efforts after Israeli forces detain activists

KUALA LUMPUR: The detention of Malaysians by Israeli forces during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission to Gaza has sparked a swift response from the Malaysian government in mobilising diplomatic efforts to secure the immediate release of the country’s volunteers and activists.

Concerned with the welfare of its people, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has immediately held discussions with world leaders, including his counterparts from Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, in addition to planning to hold direct talks with United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging Washington to intervene immediately.

As the patron of the Sumud Nusantara mission, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia will not remain silent and described Israel’s action in detaining international activists and blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza as clear evidence of the collapse of universal humanitarian values.

As of 10 pm, Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed that 23 Malaysian activists were detained by Israeli forces at 4.25 pm after communication was lost and visual evidence confirmed they had been taken into custody by the IDF.

Sani Araby also confirmed that Malaysia’s legal team in Jordan is on standby to act as representatives for any interrogations and related follow-up.

Among the 23 detained Malaysians are singer Heliza Helmi and her sister, Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were aboard the Hio; Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad (Grande Blu); singer Zizi Kirana (Huga); Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil (Alma); Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli (Sirius).

The remaining individuals are Razali Awang (Inana); influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, also known as Ardell Aryana (Mikeno); PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak (Estrella); Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad (Fair Lady); as well as Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (also known as Haroqs), Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif (Free Willy).

The GSF, comprising over 500 activists from 45 countries, is sailing toward Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The humanitarian mission has drawn global attention, with participation from international figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela.

Meanwhile, in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said a diplomatic approach is seen as the most appropriate measure to handle the issue of the Malaysians’ detention to ensure their safety.

He said the military approach could not be an option as it risked threatening the safety and lives of the volunteers currently detained by the Israeli authorities.

He further said that Malaysia did not have direct diplomatic relations with Israel. Therefore, the negotiation efforts through a third party are very important in ensuring the welfare and safety of the Malaysians involved.

In the capital, thousands of Malaysians gathered in the ‘Himpunan Sumud Flotilla’ rally in front of the US Embassy to express solidarity with the activists and demand US intervention in freeing the detainees and opening the aid route to Gaza.

Chants of “Allahuakbar” and “Down with Israel” echoed along Jalan Tun Razak as more than 5,000 participants gathered and handed over a memorandum containing three key demands to the embassy representatives.

The memorandum calls for the immediate release of all GSF activists, demands that Israel allow aid vessels to reach Gaza and to ensure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not hijack the peace process currently underway.

According to Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, the assembly proved that the Palestinian issue transcended political and religious boundaries in Malaysia and was a shared responsibility for all humanity.

Several states, including Perak and Kelantan, also held gatherings with the same mission, namely to show strong support for the GSF activists.

Tonight also saw several mosques and surau nationwide holding special prayers (solat hajat) and reciting Qunut Nazilah as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people and GSF mission activists under detention.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that international activists detained in the humanitarian aid convoy bound for Gaza would be deported to Europe after the flotilla was intercepted by the Israeli navy.

According to the international news agency, at least 317 activists from 21 vessels had been detained by Israeli forces, based on flotilla tracking data. - Bernama