Israeli protesters demand hostage deal ahead of security cabinet meeting

TEL AVIV: Israeli protesters demanding an end to the Gaza war and the return of hostages took to the streets early Tuesday morning ahead of an evening security cabinet meeting.

AFP journalists observed demonstrators blocking roads in Tel Aviv while waving Israeli flags and holding photographs of hostages.

Israeli media reported additional rallies near a US embassy branch in the city and outside the homes of various ministers nationwide.

“There is an offer on the table,“ said Hagit Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023, according to a statement from a hostage families’ forum.

The security cabinet meeting agenda remains officially undisclosed, though local reports indicate possible discussions about renewed ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.

The cabinet approved a military takeover plan for Gaza City in early August, raising fresh concerns about hostage safety and triggering widespread protests.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated across the country in recent weeks against the government’s military plans.

Prime Minister Netanyahu last week ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza.

Netanyahu simultaneously reinforced plans for a new offensive to seize Gaza’s largest city despite the negotiation efforts.

Hamas recently announced its acceptance of a new ceasefire proposal from mediators that would involve the staggered release of hostages over an initial sixty-day period.

The proposed agreement would exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. – AFP