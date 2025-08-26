10,000 onde-onde balls form giant Jalur Gemilang for National Day

GUA MUSANG: A spectacular forty-one metre replica of the Jalur Gemilang made from ten thousand onde-onde balls became the centrepiece of National Day celebrations at the Kesedar Chalil Land Development Plan.

The round-shaped delicacies were arranged in sixty-eight trays, symbolising the sixty-eight years since Malaysia’s independence.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Chalil Parent-Teacher Association president Padzluddin Hamid revealed that sixty volunteers worked through the night to complete this extraordinary creation.

“Onde-onde was chosen because it is a traditional delicacy that is easy to shape and suitable as the main ingredient to realise the Jalur Gemilang,” he told reporters at the “Cetusan Jiwa, Semarak Merdeka” programme at the school.

“Alhamdulillah, the spirit of unity among the residents is clearly evident as the replica was made through collective effort.”

Also known as Buah Melaka, onde-onde is made from glutinous rice flour, which is kneaded into a dough and then shaped into balls with palm sugar as the filling and coated in grated coconut.

Participant Nur Sufiyyah Mohd Sukri expressed her excitement about taking on the challenge despite having no prior experience in making the traditional kuih.

“I got help from my mother and siblings to make five hundred and sixty red onde-onde,” the twenty-nine-year-old shared.

“We stayed up until early morning to make sure we had enough. The hardest part was keeping the kuih the same size because some broke or didn’t turn out right.”

Another participant, forty-five-year-old Zazila Mat Yaacob, highlighted how the activity fostered patriotism across different generations within the community.

“Besides making the kuih, other activities were also held today, such as a bicycle decoration contest, creative costume displays, and traditional kuih-making involving participants of all ages,” she explained.

“Every year, the atmosphere here is very festive, and we are always willing to contribute to ensure the National Day celebration at this land settlement is a success.” – Bernama