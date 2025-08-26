Viral hotel kettle cooking video raises hygiene concerns

IF you thought hotel kettles were just for hot water, think again — a viral video of travellers using one to cook shabu-shabu (hotpot dish of thinly sliced meat and vegetables boiled in water and served with dipping sauces) has left many netizens horrified and vowing never to use hotel kettles again.

The video, posted on Threads, shows a group of travellers casually dipping slices of meat and vegetables into the boiling kettle, as though it were a hot pot.

User @hisham.buyong reacted by saying: “This is why I don’t use hotel kettles.”

Meanwhile, @racunapaharini_ said they avoid using cups provided in rooms, claiming: “I don’t use the cups because I know they just wipe them carelessly.”

Another user, @w.lydiaa, criticised the travellers in the viral clip for cooking inside the kettle: “They said ‘niu rou’ which means beef, but do you not have any sense to make shabu-shabu in there?”

Some admitted the video made them rethink their habits. @deqyuu wrote: “Never thought of it before. I used to avoid using kettles at hotels, but since having kids I need them to make milk.”

Others said they preferred to bring their own appliances. @iamkumbreee shared: “I always travel with my own pot and water heater.”

User @nmaliyanah echoed the sentiment: “Guess we’ll need to bring our own boiler next time. My husband only drinks hot water, and it’s frustrating when people do things like this.”

Hotel workers also chimed in. @p.a.m.s.i.e_, who claimed to be employed in the industry, said: “This leaves the kettle totally damaged and the room smelling. We hate clients like this. In the end, we had no choice but to throw the kettle away.”

Others also shared their concerns over hotel hygiene.

User @sharifahanissuryani warned against neatly remaking beds before checking out, saying this could cause hotel staff to reuse the same sheets for the next guest: “Better just leave the sheets messy. Pity the new visitors if they end up using the same bedsheets.”

Hotel guests have also urged management to consider stricter housekeeping checks to ensure appliances remain clean and safe for next occupants.

Ultimately, what may appear to be a harmless hack for some travellers has instead become a wake-up call for others, highlighting the potential hygiene and health risks — and a reminder that kettles are best left for brewing coffee, not cooking shabu-shabu.