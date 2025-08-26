Germany and Canada sign raw materials deal to reduce China reliance

BERLIN: Germany and Canada will sign a cooperation agreement on critical raw materials to reduce heavy dependence on China.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the partnership during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Berlin.

China’s dominance in supplying critical materials gained attention after Beijing introduced export restrictions on key rare earths this year.

Rare earths are essential components in electric car batteries, wind turbines and computer hard drives.

Merz confirmed that ministers from both countries would sign a memorandum of understanding on raw materials collaboration.

“This is a collaboration that I very much welcome and that we support,“ the German leader stated.

Carney highlighted how global trade volatility, the Ukraine war and coronavirus pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in mineral supply chains.

“Germany has been amongst the leaders in beginning that diversification away from China,“ Carney noted.

The Canadian Prime Minister added that Canada could help accelerate Germany’s and Europe’s diversification efforts.

Both leaders declined to immediately disclose specific details of the agreement, promising more information later.

News outlet Politico reported the agreement would focus on five main objectives involving raw material processing, refining and recycling technologies.

The cooperation will cover materials including rare earths, lithium and copper that Canada can supply and Germany needs. – AFP