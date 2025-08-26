Israeli security cabinet to discuss Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman confirmed the Israeli security cabinet will convene Tuesday evening in Jerusalem.

Omer Mantzour declined to provide specific details about the meeting agenda when responding to media inquiries on Monday.

Local media reports indicate the session will focus on renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

The security cabinet previously approved a military plan in early August to take over Gaza City.

Netanyahu had ordered immediate talks last Thursday regarding the release of all remaining captives in Gaza.

This directive followed Hamas’ announcement that it accepted a new ceasefire proposal from mediators.

The proposed agreement involves staggered hostage releases over an initial sixty day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has called for a national day of action on Tuesday.

“An absolute majority of the Israeli people want to bring our loved ones home,“ the group stated.

“The deliberate delay of signing a deal for their return goes against the will of the people and our fundamental values -- mutual responsibility and friendship.” – AFP