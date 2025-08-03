Israeli strike on Red Crescent HQ in Gaza kills staff member

GAZA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis early Sunday, killing a staff member and injuring three others, according to a statement by the organisation.

The attack struck the first floor of the building, igniting a fire and causing extensive damage.

The strike occurred shortly after US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Gaza to assess food distribution efforts in the territory, where hunger-related deaths have surged. “Gaza is now on the brink of a full-scale famine.

People are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked, local agrifood systems have collapsed, and families can no longer sustain even the most basic livelihoods,“ said Qu Dongyu, head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Israel has rejected international calls for a ceasefire, continuing military operations that have killed over 60,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. - Bernama-Anadolu