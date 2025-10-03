Italy protests Gaza flotilla as general strike looms over detainees

ROME: Thousands of people mobilised across Italy on Thursday in support of the Gaza aid flotilla ahead of a planned general strike in solidarity with activists detained by Israel.

Police reported approximately 10,000 participants joined a protest march in Rome while similar demonstrations occurred in Milan, Torino, Florence, and Bologna.

Protesters gathered at the Colosseum before marching through the capital to express solidarity with the flotilla and opposition to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s support of Israel.

Rome city council member Lorenzo Giardinetti stated the flotilla had revived attention on the Gaza conflict after two years of war and massacres.

He emphasised the importance of putting bodies on the line like the flotilla activists did ahead of the impending general strike.

Another protester, 76-year-old Gianfranco Pagliarulo, criticised the Italian government for defending aggressors instead of victims.

In Milan, an estimated five thousand demonstrators marched toward the Duomo cathedral during rush hour according to local news agency AGI.

Protesters shouted their readiness to block everything and stop what they called the genocide machine.

Train services were suspended in Florence and Bologna due to protesters occupying railway lines according to TreniItalia.

Italian trade unions have called for a nationwide general strike on Friday in support of the flotilla activists.

Prime Minister Meloni confirmed at a European Union meeting in Denmark that Israel had detained 40 Italians from the flotilla.

She pledged to ensure their return to Italy while maintaining her position that the flotilla brings no benefit to Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani updated parliament that all detained flotilla members would be transferred to Ben Gurion airport for charter flights to European capitals.

He noted no acts of violence had been recorded during the Israeli interception operation.

Two Italian members of parliament and two European Parliament members were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to break Israel’s Gaza siege.

Flotilla organisers declared the Israeli interceptions illegal since they occurred in international waters.

The USB union called for blocking everything ahead of Friday’s strike while accusing Israel of violating international law.

Prime Minister Meloni had previously described the flotilla as dangerous and irresponsible despite deploying an Italian navy frigate for assistance.

She had urged the flotilla to stop to avoid jeopardising US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Israel-Hamas war. – AFP