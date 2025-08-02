Japan confirms no tsunami threat after Indonesia’s Mt Lewotobi eruption

TOKYO: Japan’s weather agency has confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the country following a major volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s Flores Island early Saturday, Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted at around 2.10 am (Japan time), with a plume rising briefly to an altitude of approximately 19,000 metres.

The agency began assessing the possibility of a tsunami reaching Japan shortly after the eruption, as large volcanic explosions can sometimes trigger tsunamis due to atmospheric pressure waves.

However, no significant changes in sea levels were recorded at tide gauges in Japan or overseas, the agency said.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki has shown heightened activity in recent months, prompting the JMA to conduct repeated assessments of potential tsunami impacts since last year.

In all cases, including the latest event, no impact on Japan was observed.

International media outlets reported that there were no immediate reports of casualties due to the eruption.

Authorities have warned locals and tourists to stay at least six to seven kilometres away from the volcano. - Bernama, Kyodo