Japan hits record 41.2C as heatwave intensifies

TOKYO: Japan experienced its hottest day on record as temperatures soared to 41.2C in Hyogo on Wednesday, surpassing previous highs set in 2018 and 2020. The ancient city of Kyoto also recorded 40C for the first time since weather observations began in 1880.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed the new record, warning of continued extreme heat across northern and eastern regions. “Please take care of your health, including avoiding heatstroke,“ the agency stated.

Last week, 10,804 people were hospitalised for heatstroke, with 16 fatalities reported—the highest weekly toll this year. Elderly residents remain particularly vulnerable in Japan, which has the world’s second-oldest population.

The heatwave follows a trend of rising global temperatures linked to climate change. Western Europe recently endured its hottest June on record, with Spain and Portugal hitting 46C. Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) data shows such extremes are becoming more frequent and intense.

Japan’s government has issued nationwide heatstroke alerts as over 300 observation points recorded temperatures above 35C. The JMA forecasts no immediate relief, urging precautions against prolonged exposure. - AFP