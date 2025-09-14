Japan’s elderly population hits record 29.4%, highest among major nations

TOKYO: Japan’s population aged 65 or older has reached a record 29.4%, the highest proportion among nations with populations exceeding 40 million people.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported that 36.19 million elderly people live in the rapidly ageing country, with those holding jobs increasing for the twenty-first consecutive year to a record 9.3 million.

This ratio means one in every seven workers in Japan is elderly, prompting revised industrial safety laws requiring companies to improve working conditions for senior employees.

While Japan’s elderly population totalled 15.68 million men and 20.51 million women, the combined figure showed a decrease of 50,000 compared to the previous year.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projects Japan’s senior population will reach 39.28 million in 2040, representing 34.8% of the total population.

Italy follows Japan with 25.1% of its population aged 65 or older among countries with populations exceeding 40 million, while Germany ranks third at 23.7%.

Japan demonstrates a particularly high rate of people aged 75 or older at 17.2%, significantly exceeding other nations with large senior populations.

The ministry also noted that most elderly workers in 2024 held part-time or contract positions, with many employed in wholesale and retail businesses. – Bernama-Kyodo