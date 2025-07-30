Japan tsunami alert forces evacuation of 356,000 amid earthquake

TOKYO: More than 356,000 people across Japan have been ordered to evacuate following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, raising concerns of a destructive tsunami. The Japanese broadcaster NHK reported the mass evacuations, citing the threat of waves reaching up to three meters (9.8 feet) in some regions.

The earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area since 1952, prompted immediate emergency measures. Authorities in Russia’s Sakhalin Region declared a state of emergency in the Severo-Kurilsky District due to the seismic activity and subsequent tsunami risk.

Evacuation orders were issued in at least six Japanese prefectures as a precaution. Initially, a tsunami advisory was activated, later upgraded to a warning covering nearly the entire eastern Pacific coast of Japan. Early reports confirmed waves between 30 to 50 centimeters (12-20 inches) in some areas.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi assured the public that no abnormalities were detected at nuclear power plants following the quake. However, disruptions were reported across transportation networks, with 41 rail routes suspended and Sendai Airport’s runway temporarily closed.

A crisis headquarters has been set up under the prime minister’s office to coordinate disaster response efforts. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as further updates are expected. - Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti