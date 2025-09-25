Japanese woman arrested after keeping daughter’s body in freezer for 20 years

TOKYO: Japanese police have arrested a 75-year-old woman who allegedly confessed to storing her daughter’s body in a freezer for twenty years.

Investigators discovered the body of an adult woman inside a deep freezer at the Ibaraki prefecture home of Keiko Mori on Tuesday.

A local police spokesman stated that Mori identified the body as her daughter Makiko, who was born in 1975.

The spokesman noted that decay was advancing and confirmed an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Mori had visited a police station with a relative on Tuesday to report that she had kept the body in the freezer.

When police searched the house with Mori, they found the body dressed in a T-shirt and underwear, kneeling face-down inside the appliance.

Authorities arrested Mori on suspicion of abandoning a body.

The police spokesman said Mori told investigators she bought the freezer and placed her daughter’s body inside because the smell was filling the house.

Police confirmed Mori had several children but did not disclose how many or what they had told investigators about Makiko.

The spokesman added that Mori had been living alone since her husband’s death earlier this month. – AFP