Jimmy Lai’s Hong Kong security trial delayed again over health issues

HONG KONG: The high-profile national security trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai faced another delay on Friday due to the 77-year-old’s health concerns.

Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, requires a heart monitoring device before proceedings can resume.

This marks the second postponement this week after bad weather earlier suspended court sessions.

Defence lawyer Robert Pang revealed Lai experienced palpitations and a sensation of collapsing but stressed his client wished to avoid focusing on his condition.

Lai has been detained since December 2020, with reports indicating solitary confinement and ongoing welfare concerns.

Pang told AFP the defence requested Lai’s exemption from attending closing arguments as he isn’t required to speak.

“(Lai) believes the episodes will occur when he is fatigued, and coming to court fatigues him,“ Pang explained in court.

Judge Esther Toh assured Lai could voice discomfort without disrupting proceedings.

Medical staff found no heart abnormalities but arranged a wearable monitor and medication as a precaution.

Judge Alex Li deemed it prudent to adjourn until Monday pending medical arrangements.

The trial, ongoing since December 2023, has drawn international condemnation as Lai faces life imprisonment for foreign collusion charges.

He additionally faces sedition charges over 161 opinion pieces published under his name.

The Committee to Protect Journalists stated “the world is watching how Hong Kong treats its journalists”.

Former US President Donald Trump claimed on Fox News he previously discussed Lai’s case with China’s Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong authorities rejected what they called external interference in the judicial process.

Lai’s British citizenship has prompted his son Sebastien to urge UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to intervene.

During testimony spanning 50 days, Lai repeatedly declared himself a “political prisoner”, drawing judicial reprimands.

Prosecutors presented evidence alleging Lai’s influence networks in the US, UK and Taiwan.

Lai denied advocating sanctions or separatism against China and Hong Kong.

Apple Daily shuttered in 2021 following police raids and staff arrests.

A former employee outside court described Lai as a caring boss with deteriorating health but resilient spirit.

“His health worsened after he was taken into custody, but I think his spirit is strong, and I hope he can persist,“ the employee told AFP. - AFP