Judge extends block on Musk's DOGE from Treasury systems

A U.S. judge on Friday extended a block on Elon Musk's government cost-cutting team known as DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems responsible for trillions of dollars in payments.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan granted a request from 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a preliminary injunction on DOGE's access to the systems, pending the outcome of their lawsuit.

The states cited a risk that sensitive information could be improperly disclosed, and said DOGE had no legal authority to access the systems.