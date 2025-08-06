Karol Nawrocki sworn in as Poland’s president amid political tensions

WARSAW: Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian aligned with Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, will be sworn in as Poland’s president today, marking a setback for Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU agenda. Backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, Nawrocki’s victory signals potential policy clashes and a cooling stance toward Ukraine.

Nawrocki’s presidency is expected to prolong political gridlock, mirroring the tenure of outgoing President Andrzej Duda. With veto powers at his disposal, Nawrocki could block Tusk’s efforts to reverse judicial reforms enacted by PiS, which critics argue weakened court independence.

The new president has also floated tax cuts—a popular but fiscally challenging proposal for Tusk’s budget-strained government. On foreign policy, Nawrocki diverges sharply from his predecessor, stating he sees “no place for Ukraine in NATO or the EU.” His stance could complicate Poland’s ratification of future NATO expansions.

“The United States is undoubtedly our priority partner,“ said Nawrocki’s spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz, underscoring a pro-U.S. tilt that contrasts with Tusk’s push for greater EU defense integration.

Political analysts remain uncertain about Nawrocki’s governance style, given his rapid rise from obscurity as head of the Institute of National Remembrance. “I don’t know if he will fully implement PiS policies or propose his own initiatives,“ said sociologist Andrzej Rychard.

Nawrocki’s campaign was marred by controversies, including allegations of property disputes and past involvement in football hooligan brawls—claims he denied while embracing a tough public image. Post-election, liberal rival Rafal Trzaskowski challenged the results over polling irregularities, though the Supreme Court upheld Nawrocki’s win.

PiS lawmakers have called for a show of support at the inauguration, framing it as a patriotic rally. “Whoever can—come to Warsaw ... for the swearing-in of the president,“ PiS’s Michal Wojcik posted on X. - Reuters