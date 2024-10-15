NAIROBI: Kenya on Monday confirmed its first mpox death, as cases of the disease in the country continue to rise.

Mary Muthoni, principal secretary in the Ministry of Health, said in an update released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the number of confirmed cases of mpox in the country now stood at 13.

Muthoni said eight of the patients had fully recovered and been discharged, while four others were still recovering in different hospitals.

She revealed the patient who died had a co-existing health condition, said Xinhua.

Muthoni said since the disease was detected in the country, some 238 samples have been received, of which 13 tested positive while 225 tested negative, adding that some 1.33 million travellers have been screened at 26 points of entry so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday also donated mpox diagnostic kits to Kenya’s Ministry of Health as part of efforts to boost the fight against the disease.

WHO Representative in Kenya Abdourahmane Diallo said the laboratory diagnostic kits will strengthen Kenya’s capacity to respond to the mpox outbreak.

The WHO declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug 14 and called for a coordinated global response.