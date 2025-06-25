Kenyans protest on deadly riot anniversary amid tensions

NAIROBI: Kenyans took to the streets on Wednesday under heavy security to mark the one-year anniversary of anti-government protests that culminated in the storming of parliament and several deaths as police fired on demonstrators.

Although the protests eventually faded after President William Ruto withdrew proposed tax hikes that had initially sparked the rallies, public anger over the use of force by security agencies has not abated, with fresh demonstrations erupting this month over the death of a blogger in police custody.

Six people, including three police officers, were charged with murder on Tuesday over the killing of 31-year-old blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang. All have pleaded not guilty.

The death of Ojwang has become a lightning rod for Kenyans still mourning the deaths of more than 60 people killed during last year's demonstrations and blaming security forces for the fatalities and dozens of unexplained abductions.

Police officers in anti-riot gear restricted vehicular traffic along most roads leading to Nairobi's central business district, Reuters witnesses saw on Wednesday.

The interior ministry in a post on X on Tuesday warned protesters not to “provoke police” or “attempt to breach protected areas”.

The unprecedented scenes on June 25, 2024, showing police firing at demonstrators as they broke through barriers to enter parliament, created the biggest crisis of Ruto's presidency and sparked alarm among Kenya's international allies.

On Tuesday, the embassies of the United States, Britain, Canada, and other Western nations released a joint statement on X urging all involved to “facilitate peaceful demonstrations and to refrain from violence.”

“The use of plain clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust,“ the statement said. Rights campaigners condemned the presence of unidentified police officers at protests last year.

The embassies also said they were troubled by the use of hired “goons” to disrupt peaceful demonstrations, after Reuters reporters saw groups of men beating protesters with sticks and whips last week.

Kenya's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that any policing violations would be addressed through government institutions including the parliament and the judiciary.

“The ministry reminds all that diplomatic partnerships flourish best in mutual respect, open channels and a recognition of each other’s unique governance contexts,“ it said.

The counter-protesters have defended their actions, telling Reuters that they are not goons but rather patriots protecting property from looters.

Two police officers were arrested last week over the shooting of an unarmed civilian during a protest in Nairobi over the death of Ojwang, the blogger.

Kenya's police chief initially implied that Ojwang had died by suicide but later apologised after an autopsy found that his wounds pointed to assault as the cause of death.

President Ruto said that Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police”, which he said was “heartbreaking and unacceptable”.