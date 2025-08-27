Kick platform pledges cooperation with France after livestream death

SYDNEY: Australian streaming platform Kick has pledged full cooperation with French authorities following the death of a user during a livestream event.

The platform faces increased scrutiny in France after a 46-year-old Frenchman died on August 18 during a 12-day livestreaming marathon on his channel.

His channel specialised in showing the man, known online as “Jean Pormanove” or “JP”, enduring abuse and humiliation from other participants.

“We are currently looking into this matter, including in partnership with our legal advisors,“ a Kick spokesperson stated in an official communication.

“We remain fully committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities with any ongoing investigation.”

French digital affairs minister Clara Chappaz announced on Tuesday that the government would sue the platform for allegedly violating a 2004 law regulating online content.

French prosecutors have also launched an investigation into whether Kick “knowingly” broadcast videos of “deliberate attacks on personal integrity”. – AFP