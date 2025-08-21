Kim Jong Un praises North Korean troops in Russia for Ukraine war

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised “heroic” North Korean troops who fought for Russia in the war against Ukraine, in a meeting with officers of the army’s overseas operation, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Kim “highly appreciated their feats of leading the combat units of our armed forces, which participated in the operations to liberate the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, to victory,“ KCNA reported.

North Korea has dispatched more than 10,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine and is believed to be planning another deployment, according to a South Korean intelligence assessment.

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the strategic partnership treaty in June last year, which includes a mutual defence pact.

Ahead of Putin's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kim spoke to Putin by telephone and reaffirmed full support for Moscow.

Earlier, Kim paid tribute to North Korean soldiers killed during the war with Ukraine, covering their coffins with flags and resting both of his hands on them in a rare public display.

“Ours is a heroic army ... Our army has fully demonstrated its unique qualities. Such a result has cemented its appellation and reputation as the most powerful army in the world,“ Kim said, according to KCNA. - Reuters