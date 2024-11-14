Komodo dragon found hidden in underwear as smuggling attempt busted in South Korea

SOUTH Korean Customs intercepted the country’s first attempted smuggling of a Komodo dragon, discovering the protected species hidden in underwear among 1,865 exotic animals valued at 1.9 billion won (RM6.06 billion).

Incheon Airport Customs reported on Thursday that 14 individuals face prosecution for customs law violations in a smuggling operation running since July 2022, South China Morning Post reported.

The smugglers transported protected species from Thailand and Indonesia, including a juvenile Komodo dragon hidden in cloth and underwear, with other animals concealed in instant noodle cups and cigarette boxes, before selling them online or through specialised reptile dealers.

The operation targeted high-value species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), including Burmese star tortoises, emerald tree boas, and Yangtze alligators. Smugglers recruited couriers by offering free overseas trips.

The investigation revealed significant profit margins, where a Burmese star tortoise purchased in Thailand for 300,000 won sold for 4 million won in South Korea.

One suspect, who operates an aquarium, attempted to legitimise three Komodo dragons through forged import documents submitted to the Ministry of Environment before the application was rejected.

“The live animals seized, including two Komodo dragons, have been transferred to the National Institute of Ecology for protection.

“Smuggling exotic species disrupts ecosystems and poses a threat to public safety. We plan to intensify border controls to prevent such serious crimes,“ an Incheon Airport Customs official said.