Kremlin dismisses Trump’s claims of Putin-Xi-Kim conspiracy against US

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has firmly rejected former US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Vladimir Putin is conspiring with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean xleader Kim Jong Un against the United States.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov responded to Trump’s claims by suggesting the former president might have been speaking ironically rather than making serious accusations.

Trump had expressed disappointment with Putin in a Truth Social post on Tuesday while implying that the three leaders were plotting against American interests.

Ushakov explicitly stated that no conspiracies or plots exist between Russia, China, and North Korea against the United States.

The denial comes amid an unprecedented show of force in Beijing where Xi, Putin, and Kim appeared together at a massive military parade.

Xi used the occasion to warn that the world faces a critical choice between peace and war during the display of military solidarity. – Reuters