Lawyer seeks dismissal of ‘frivolous’ rape lawsuit against Jay-Z

LONDON: A lawyer is seeking the dismissal of a “frivolous” rape lawsuit against US rapper Jay-Z, after the accuser addressed inconsistencies in her allegations, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Jay-Z previously claimed he was at the centre of a “blackmail attempt” after a lawsuit was filed accusing him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

In one claim, the anonymous woman said her father picked her up after the alleged assault but her father has since told NBC News that he cannot verify her claims.

“I have made some mistakes,“ the female accuser told the US outlet when asked about inconsistencies in her account, but said she overall stands by her allegations.

After the report was broadcast, Jay-Z and his lawyer Alex Spiro shared statements via the X account of the US musician’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, regarding the lawsuit filed by the accuser’s lawyer Tony Buzbee.

“Today’s investigative report proves this ‘attorney’ (Tony) Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame,“ Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said.

“This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press.

“True justice is coming. We fight from victory, not for victory. This was over before it began. This 1 - 800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”

Spiro said: “It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press.

“We are asking the court to dismiss this frivolous case today, and will take up the matter of additional discipline for Mr Buzbee and all the lawyers that filed the complaint.”

Lawyer for the accuser Tony Buzbee previously described allegations that he tried to blackmail Jay-Z as “bogus,“ adding that he intends to address all of the claims in court.

In a new statement given to NBC News, Buzbee said: “Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph ... This has been extremely distressing for her, to the point she has experienced seizures and had to seek medical treatment due to the stress.”

It comes after Jay-Z put on a united front with his wife Beyonce at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles, in celebration of their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her film debut as Simba and Nala’s daughter Kiara.

Combs has been denied bail numerous times as he awaits a criminal trial over allegations of sex trafficking -- all claims which he vehemently denies.

Buzbee has been contacted for comment.