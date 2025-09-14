Terence Crawford beats Canelo Alvarez for historic undisputed title win

TERENCE Crawford delivered a stunning unanimous decision victory over Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to claim the undisputed super middleweight world boxing crown.

Crawford became the first man in boxing history to win undisputed titles in three different weight divisions with this landmark achievement.

The 37-year-old American improved his perfect professional record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts after dominating the closing rounds of their closely contested bout.

Crawford jumped up two weight categories to challenge for history, having previously held undisputed titles at super lightweight and welterweight among his championships across five weight classes.

He silenced critics who questioned his resume and overcame a hostile pro-Alvarez crowd of 70,482 spectators at Allegiant Stadium.

“For sure this is definitely a signature win,“ Crawford said after the fight.

“Moving up two weight classes, being the B-side, fighting a guy that’s been undefeated in the division, undisputed.”

One judge scored the bout 116-112 for Crawford while the other two saw it 115-113 for the American underdog.

“Canelo is a great champion,“ Crawford acknowledged. “And he fought like a champion today.”

Alvarez, the 35-year-old four-division world champion, fell to 63-3-2 with the defeat despite reportedly earning $100 million for the fight.

Crawford frustrated Alvarez throughout the contest with superior agility and speed despite moving up to the 168-pound category.

The American weighed in at a career-high 167.5 pounds but maintained his quickness and effectively used his jab and combinations in the later rounds.

Alvarez simply couldn’t find consistent answers to Crawford’s movement and precision punching throughout the championship fight.

“A defeat does not define me,“ Alvarez insisted while opening the door to a potential rematch.

“If we do it again, it will be great,“ the Mexican superstar added.

The bout was promoted by Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, which signed Alvarez to a four-fight deal that continues boxing’s trend of major events in the kingdom.

Riyadh Season partnered with UFC president Dana White to promote the fight that was globally streamed by Netflix.

The celebrity-filled audience included former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez, and Hollywood stars Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, and Jason Statham. – AFP