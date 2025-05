PHNOM PENH: A lightning strike at the Angkor Wat temple complex killed three people and injured several others during a spiritual ceremony on Friday.

According to local media reports, the incident happened when the Cambodians were conducting a ceremony at the world-famous site in Siem Reap.

As of today, there has been no official statement regarding the tragedy, and the number of casualties remains unknown.

Nearly one million people visited the Angkor Archaeological Park last year.