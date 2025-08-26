Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony assault charges against police

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea on Monday to four felony charges related to an alleged assault on police officers.

Authorities reported encountering the musician walking naked along a Los Angeles street prior to the incident.

A judge established bail at $75,000 and mandated the “Old Town Road” rapper’s participation in an outpatient drug rehabilitation program.

Police asserted their belief that Lil Nas X, legally named Montero Lamar Hill, was under drug influence during the encounter.

His legal representative Christy O’Connor countered that no evidence substantiated drug use by the 26-year-old performer.

“This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life,“ she said.

Prosecutors filed three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an officer.

A conviction could result in a maximum five-year prison sentence according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

Law enforcement responded to initial reports of the artist walking in his underwear along a Studio City street last Thursday morning.

The district attorney’s office stated the singer was allegedly naked upon police arrival at the scene.

He stands accused of assaulting officers during attempted custody procedures, resulting in injuries to three personnel.

Lil Nas X appeared in court wearing blue prison attire and acknowledged understanding his bail conditions.

The artist made history as the first openly gay recipient of a Country Music Association Award for his 2018 single “Old Town Road.”

He additionally secured two Grammy awards for the record-breaking country-rap fusion track.

His father Robert Stafford expressed the singer’s remorse to gathered reporters outside the courthouse.

“He’s going to get the help that he needs,“ Stafford said. “Just keep him in your prayers.” – Reuters