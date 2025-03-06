MOSCOW: London police have said they have arrested a fourth man suspected of setting fire to United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s home, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported.

The fire at the British prime minister’s home occurred on May 12. As a result, the front door of the building was damaged.

The prime minister’s home, where he lived for almost 20 years before moving to Downing Street, is located on Countess Road in north London. UK media reported that Starmer is currently renting out his home.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 2 June at London Stansted Airport ... on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life,“ the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday.

The arrest is reportedly related to three incidents: a car fire on May 8, a fire at the entrance to a building on May 11, and a fire in a residential building on May 12. All incidents are connected to a well-known public figure, the statement noted.

Three people have already been arrested in connection with the arson attacks, namely 21-year-old Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 26-year-old Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, and 34-year-old Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok.