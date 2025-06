BERLIN: The Lufthansa group has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and other cities in the Middle East, a statement said on Friday, after Israel launched a wide-ranging attack on Iran.

The group has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until July 31 and cancelled flights to Amman, Erbil and Beirut until June 20, a statement said. “The Lufthansa Group will also continue to refrain from using the airspace of the affected countries until further notice,“ it said.