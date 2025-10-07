Lula asks Trump to remove Brazil tariffs in friendly phone call

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has requested United States President Donald Trump remove punitive trade tariffs during their first official telephone conversation.

The two leaders spoke for thirty minutes in what the Brazilian presidency described as a friendly tone on Monday.

Lula specifically requested the removal of tariffs imposed on Brazilian products and sanctions against Brazilian officials.

President Trump hailed the discussion as a very good telephone call in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He stated they would have further discussions and meet in person in both Brazil and the United States soon.

Relations between Washington and Brasília have deteriorated in recent months due to Trump’s anger over the trial of his ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian products and sanctioned several top officials, including a Supreme Court judge.

He described these measures as punishment for what he termed a witch hunt against Bolsonaro.

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin expressed optimism about moving toward a win-win situation in the relationship.

Alckmin noted the call went even better than expected and that the presidents exchanged personal phone numbers.

The conversation followed what initially appeared to be a chance encounter at the United Nations General Assembly last month.

Trump had praised his excellent chemistry with Lula after their brief run-in, which included a hug.

The Estadao news site reported this encounter resulted from an intensive behind-the-scenes diplomatic operation.

During his UN speech, Lula condemned an unacceptable attack on the independence of Brazil’s judiciary.

Brazil’s Supreme Court subsequently sentenced Bolsonaro to twenty-seven years in prison for his role in a failed coup attempt.

Trump used his UN address to accuse Brazil of censorship, repression, and judicial corruption.

He later described Lula as a very nice man despite their significant political differences.

The two leaders hold opposing views on multilateralism, international trade, and climate change.

Lula raised the possibility of meeting Trump at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia next month.

He also reiterated his invitation for Trump to attend the COP-30 climate conference in Belem, Brazil.

Lula expressed willingness to travel to the United States for further discussions.

The Brazilian president had previously lamented there was no one to talk to in Washington regarding tariffs.

A Brazilian government source revealed the private sector played a key role in the rapprochement efforts.

The source specifically mentioned meetings between Trump and Brazilian beef tycoon Joesley Batista at the White House.

A European diplomat indicated Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer also pressured the White House.

Trump’s tariffs primarily target major Brazilian exports including beef, coffee, and sugar.

Brazilian trade data for September showed exports to the United States fell 20.3% compared to last year.

Imports from the United States to Brazil increased by 14.3% during the same period.

Brazil has been successfully diversifying its exports to other major markets, particularly in Asia.

Overall Brazilian exports grew 7.2% in September, with significant growth in China, India, and Singapore. – AFP